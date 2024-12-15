WEEK AHEAD: Admiral Way Bridge traffic switch, crosswalk removal

(Reader photo from Mark after crosswalk’s installation in August)

Crews on the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project will take Christmas week off. But first, they’re planning to switch the traffic flow again this week, on Thursday, at which time SDOT says the temporary crosswalk at 39th SW will be removed:

We’ll be transitioning into our third phase of traffic control on December 19. The two center lanes on Admiral Way SW will be closed during this phase, with one lane in each direction open for people driving. As part of this transition, the temporary crosswalk at Admiral Way SW and 39th Ave SW will be removed.

They’re also projecting that construction might last into the summer, spokesperson Matthew Howard tells WSB. (The projection was spring when the work began back in July.) The current phase of work involves “continuing to drill and epoxy in anchor dowels and … beginning to repair cracks on the piers.” Also ahead, “removing paint from the bridge’s steel truss members and … retrofitting this component with gusset plates in the coming weeks.” After the Christmas-week pause, work will resume December 30th. Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge, meantime, will remain closed until the end of construction.