Remembering Dean H. Boender, 1939-2024

Family and friends are remembering Dean Boender and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Dean H. Boender

April 12, 1939 – December 14, 2024

Dean was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Dorotha Francis Compton and Jacob Dickson Boender. His family moved to West Seattle when he was in elementary school. Dean went on to graduate from West Seattle High School, where he met many lifelong friends. After that, he attended the University of Washington, where he proudly rowed Crew. Dean left the UW short of graduating to go to work for his good friend Jim Sweeney at Alki Lumber, a job he proudly held for 60 years.

Dean’s favorite places to visit were the Big Island of Hawaii, Sun Valley, Idaho, and Lake Chelan. He loved all things Washington Huskies, especially attending football games, both home and away.

Dean is survived by his 2 daughters, Melissa and Stephanie Boender.

A “celebration of life” will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to “The Mount” (Providence Mount St. Vincent) or Providence Hospice. providence.org We are very grateful for the thoughtful care that they gave our Dad.