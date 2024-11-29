HAPPENING NOW: 13-year-old bowler’s ‘Pins for the Pantry’ fundraiser at West Seattle Bowl

10:08 AM: That’s 13-year-old Nathan Tavel, warming up moments ago for his hour-long bowl-a-thon at West Seattle Bowl. He’s the only bowler here before the official opening time, raising money for local food banks. So far pledges are covering $2.09 per pin, $68 per “turkey” (three or more consecutive strikes). We’re here to watch and to update. Nathan’s bowling on lanes 23 and 24; he bowls 216 in his youth league and has been doing bowling fundraisers for more than four years.

10:15 AM: $500 raised for the food banks so far. Pledges were accepted up till Nathan started bowling; this is also being streamed on social media, with Nathan’s dad, community advocate Phil Tavel, narrating.

10:20 AM: First “turkey” (three strikes in a row), raising $68 more. … Moments later, another one. … and that string ran to 11 in a row by our count.

10:29 AM: Almost midway through, Nathan threw his first perfect game – 300. He’s picking up steam as this rolls on. “Nathan’s crushing it,” his dad declared. Nathan himself is a young man of few words, so far.

10:43 AM: “Holding up well,” the bowler allowed. So far he’s knocked down 1313 pins, with 41 strikes and 6 turkeys, raising just over $3,000.

10:52 AM: Another turkey. Nathan will be bowling until about 11:05 since this started just after the top of the hour.

11:00 AM: Just a few minutes to go. Nathan’s remained calm and steady throughout this – and his dad informs us he’s now up to 2123 pins, 60 strikes, and nine turkeys – that’s almost $5,000 for the food banks.