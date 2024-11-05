Voting, and what else is happening on your West Seattle Tuesday

(The Olympics just after sunrise, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Whether you’ve been looking forward to it or dreading it, Election Day is finally here. We start the Tuesday lineup with a voting reminder plus the half-dozen West Seattle election-night parties on our list:

VOTING: We can’t say this often enough – King County Elections dropboxes close at 8 pm. They’re all mapped here, including the four in West Seattle. Don’t wait till the last minute – there’s no grace period. If you would rather use USPS mail, consider the advice shared last night by a local letter carrier.

LAST-MINUTE REGISTRATION + VOTER ASSISTANCE: Seven “vote centers” are open around King County – the nearest one is at Lumen Field:

Vote centers are available to register new voters, update current voter records, obtain a voter registration card and to provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot. Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.

All vote centers are open now through 8 pm.

RESULTS: Here’s where you’ll find King County’s first results, around 8:15 pm … Statewide results will be updated here after 8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTIES

OUNCES (3809 Delridge Way SW) is hosting a Collective Cringing/Cheering party:

Collective Cringing Election Night Watch Party at Ounces

Tues, Nov 5th | Coverage Starts at 7 pm (Pre-Coverage 4-7 pm) Ring in Election Night with beer at Ounces! Election Night Coverage will be on should you want to collectively cringe or cheer with others as the results come in. Drink some beer, eat some burgers and watch (or shield your eyes) as it all unfolds. Official Coverage with sound starts at 7 pm. Pre-Coverage with subtitles on from 4-7 pm.

ADMIRAL PUB (2306 California SW)

Starting at 7 pm, sound up on the big screen, themed drinks and treats

THE SKYLARK (3803 Delridge Way SW)

The Skylark will be hosting an election night viewing (hopefully!) party. We open at 4:00 with Happy Hour till 6:00.

CIRCA (2605 California SW)

Every single person running for office throws a party on their election night. Why can’t we?! It’s better than sitting home wringing hands and pacing the halls. Free American flag cake from @bakedseattle all night long! Decorations that’ll make your eyes swirl red, white & blue! And a special menu filled with Bill-level humor and a touch of sarcasm aimed at all parties involved.

BROCKEY CENTER (SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE) (6000 16th SW):

2024 Election Watch Party, hosted by the Seattle graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®️, in partnership with Dynamic Urban Opportunities Foundation and South Seattle College. … All proceeds will support our annual high school senior scholarship fund. This year, we awarded two $3,000 scholarships to young Black women from King and Snohomish counties who enrolled in four-year universities. Each ticket sold will help fund our 2025 scholarships. Doors open 5:30 pm.

YOUNGSTOWN FLATS (4040 26th SW)

From Pacific NW Black Pride: “Welcome to our Election Night Watch Party! Join us on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 5 pm-10 pm for a night of excitement and anticipation as we watch the election results roll in together. Bring your friends and family to enjoy food, drinks, and community as we follow along with the latest updates. Let’s come together to celebrate democracy in action and cheer on our favorite candidates! This is a historic and pivotal moment in this Country’s history.”

Any place else? Add a comment below and/or email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com.

(Monday night’s sliver moon, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

Here’s what else is happening for today/tonight (subject to change because of Election Night, so check before you go) – mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can preview events days, weeks, even months ahead:

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE: Second week of the dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Weekly 10 am Tuesday sessions: “Arrive 15 minutes early for an introduction to Traditional Chinese Medicine principles and stay afterward for a brief meditation.” RSVP here. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Instead of the usual long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states, the group is having an election-day party 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), Program: Charles Torres from Washington State Ferries will talk about the Fauntleroy project.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), $40; sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Not this week – election-night party instead, as mentioned above.

TRIVIA X 1: Only one trivia options for Tuesday that isn’t pre-empted by Election Night, so far as we’ve heard – 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink.

Planning an event? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!