TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Friday + time-change weekend notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, November 1st, two days to go until Daylight Saving Time ends (2 am Sunday, we “fall back” one hour, into Standard Time).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Showery today, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:54 am, while sunset will be at 5:50 pm – second-to-last sunset before the time change.

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; traffic may move from the south half of the bridge to the north half today (depending on the weather).

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Monday alert re: East Marginal:

On Monday, November 4, we will fully close East Marginal Way S between S Spokane St and S Hanford St to install the permanent lane striping on the new sections of the roadway. Access to and from East Marginal Way S from S Horton St and S Hinds St will also be closed. The closure will be in effect from 7 AM to 5 PM. Routes for people, walking, rolling, and biking will be maintained on E Marginal Way S but may have reroutes to avoid active construction. Please be alert for signage and flaggers directing traffic when traveling through the area. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled due to rain.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – Regular 2-boat service on the Triangle Route this morning; check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

WEEKEND NOTE

*Seahawks home game vs. Rams on Sunday, so it’ll be busy that afternoon in the stadium zone.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!