ADMIRAL BRIDGE: Direction change likely at the end of this week

(Reader photo, August)

A commenter just noted that signage is going up on Admiral announcing the impending change of direction for the Admiral Bridge earthquake-strengthening project. Almost simultaneously, SDOT replied to our request for information on its status:

We will likely shift traffic near the end of this week (November 1, 2024), but this will depend on the weather. When we do make the change, traffic will move from the south bridge to the north bridge, with one lane going westbound, the other going eastbound, and pedestrians using the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge. This will have to happen in two steps, which may take some time (it won’t be instant):

Step 1 – We will move the temporary concrete barrier to the south side of existing curb at/on the Center line of the bridge. There will be one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on the outside lanes of both bridges in this step.

Step 2 – Traffic will be moved to the north bridge with one eastbound lane and one westbound lane. The south Bridge will be closed to traffic.