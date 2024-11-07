FOLLOWUP: Removing Don Armeni Boat Ramp’s new-but-damaged floats

On Wednesday, we reported that Don Armeni Boat Ramp‘s new floats had to be removed because they needed repairs, just months after installation, in a project that had been planned for more than six years. This morning, our videographer was there as the removal by contractor Bellingham Marine Industries began. Seattle Parks explained in an update last night that “The boat ramp opened in March 2024 and over the past 8 months the hinges between the floats have been failing and the concrete on the floats is spalling and cracking. … BMI will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation on a retrofit design and anticipates the floats will be replaced in early 2025. During this time the final two floats on the south side dock will also be installed.” The ramp will remain open for launching, but without floats to tie up to.