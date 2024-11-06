New floats at Don Armeni Boat Ramp to be removed for ’emergency repair’

(Reader photo, March)

Just months after new floats were installed at West Seattle’s Don Armeni Boat Ramp, they’re being removed for emergency repairs. We just got word from Seattle Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin:

Due to abnormal wear, all floats at Don Armeni Boat Ramp must be removed for immediate emergency repair. All floats will be removed on November 7th, 2024. It may take until late January before they are reinstalled.

During this time, Don Armeni Boat Ramp will remain open, but there will be no floats to tie up to. For most, this will mean that a second person will be needed to launch and retrieve.

The nearest Seattle Parks and Recreation Boat Ramp with saltwater access is Eddie Vine Boat Ramp in Ballard, located at 8001 Seaview Ave NW, next to Golden Gardens Park.