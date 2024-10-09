17 options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview the days and weeks ahead, and where you’ll find even more events than we spotlight in the list):

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open noon to 8 pm, and you can visit any time to see what community artists are showing this year, until late October.

SCHOOL CLOSURE PROTEST: The citywide coalition that rallied before the last School Board meeting at district HQ is doing it again, saying even the revised plan for five closures is too many. 3:45 pm start at 3rd/Lander.

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: An update on the status of the closure plan, plus the proposed BEX VI and Operations levies, are part of the agenda for today’s meeting, which starts at district HQ at 4:15 pm, with public comment (the signup list is already full) starting around 5 pm. If you’re not going to district HQ, it’ll be live on SPS TV.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers can help K-12 students with their homework.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 pm-8 pm, prospective students and their families are invited to visit the school (a WSB sponsor) in Burien. Our calendar listing has the RSVP/registration link.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: As previewed here, new monthly event, open to all players, all ages, 6 pm at the West Seattle Eagles‘ HQ (4426 California SW).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6 pm pre-meeting program, 7 pm meeting – agenda here – at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: Monthly celebration of poetry at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35; ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!