Play cribbage? New monthly West Seattle opportunity

Every week we feature dozens of events on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. This week, a new recurring event makes its debut – a community cribbage night! Erik Walum sent the announcement:

Starting Wednesday, October 9th at 6:00 PM, I am starting a cribbage night. The event will be every second Wednesday of the month at the West Seattle Eagles banquet room. It coincides with the club’s weekly taco dinner for the public. All ages are welcome and you don’t need to be a member to participate.

No RSVP needed – just show up. The Eagles are at 4426 California SW in The Junction.