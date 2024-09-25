WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Pile of stolen mail’ found; stolen motorcycle missing

Two reader reports involving theft:

STOLEN MAIL FOUND: The report was sent by Peggy:

A pile of stolen, pilfered, destroyed mail was found on 28th Ave SW near Roxbury on Mon the 23rd, after PO hours, so was turned in to the Westwood PO [Tuesday]. All addresses were to 30th Ave SW. so if important mail hasn’t arrived, contact the PO.

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE STILL MISSING: Nine days after Mario‘s motorcycle was stolen, he’s hoping someone’s seen it:

Stolen 2023 Yamaha YZFR7 – plate 3K0469 – last seen in West Seattle (Fauntleroy/Alaska) on Sep. 17th around 7:30 am. Has rear fender delete, mirror eliminators, black brushed metallic wrap on most of the fairings as well as wind screen.

We’ll add the police report # when we get it.