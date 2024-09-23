No drive-up/ride-up mailboxes in West Seattle right now. USPS says that’s temporary

(WSB photo, Westwood mailbox’s usual spot)

Thanks to the reader who tipped us that the Westwood Village Post Office‘s drive-up/ride-up mailbox is gone again. Since the Junction Post Office has been without its drive-up/ride-up mailbox for 10 months, that means right now – with another mail-in election approaching – West Seattle is without this type of mailbox. We asked USPS‘s regional spokesperson Kim Frum what happened to the WWV box and whether the Junction box is ever coming back. First, she said, “The box at the Westwood Post Office was removed for repairs. As soon as the box is fixed it will be reinstalled. Our maintenance team estimates it should be no more than a week until it is back in place.” (What kind of repairs, she didn’t say, but we’re asking on followup.) Regarding the Junction box, gone since it was stolen last November: “The box at the West Seattle Post Office had a replacement ordered, however, it was the wrong design. A new box was requested, and the office is currently waiting for it to arrive from the manufacturer. Once the box is delivered, maintenance will install the lock, the sticker with posted collection times, and replace it at its location at the West Seattle office as soon as possible.” Both drive-up/ride-up mailboxes had somewhat decreased in utility since they were replaced earlier in 2023 with smaller mailboxes that were described at the time as more secure.