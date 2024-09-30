WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arson investigation; truck and car break-ins

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

ARSON INVESTIGATION: In our coverage of a small fire at a vacant house in Westwood on Saturday night, we noted that SFD’s investigator had requested police assistance. Today SFD confirms the fire was determined to have been “intentionally set.” No other information so far but if you have tips for investigators, the SPD incident # is 24-276472.

TRUCK BREAK-INS: Sent by Brenda:

On 1600 block of 42nd Ave SW and on Palm Ave SW, we had vehicle prowls last night with windows broken out and one vehicle we know of had the ignition punched out. From what we heard from other neighbors urther north on Palm Ave, it appears that these criminals are only targeting trucks. Other vehicles were not touched. The vehicles on 42nd and Palm hit were all trucks. We know for sure of 6.

CAR BREAK-IN: Sent by Katie: