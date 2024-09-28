Small fire at vacant house in Westwood

Seattle Fire is at the scene of a small fire that initially was dispatched around 7:30 pm as a large “full response” but then was almost immediately downsized – Ladder 13 was first on scene and able to deal with it quickly. It’s at a vacant, boarded-up house in the 2200 block of SW Trenton [map], northeast of Westwood Village. The fire’s now out, and SFD’s investigator is on scene (and calling just now for police assistance, so we’ll be following up on that). No injuries reported.