Pumpkin Hunt volunteers sought, YMCA update, and other Fauntleroy Community Association toplines

A few quick toplines from last night’s Fauntleroy Community Association board meeting:

FAUNTLEROY YMCA UPDATE: As noted here recently, the Fauntleroy YMCA branch – once in danger of closing – recently expanded its hours. New administrator Ethan Clark told the FCA board that the number of people using the Y has steadily increased since the start of the year, but there’s still quite some way to go before the location is sustainable. There has been an increase in use over the summer, which he said was encouraging, as usage traditionally falls off inJune, July, and August. Also of note: Some youth sports have been added, including indoor pickleball and basketball.

POLICE UPDATES: Southwest Precinct Operations Lt. Nate Shopay said Fauntleroy’s crime stats have stayed steady. Asked if three recent commercial burglaries, including Wildwood Market and The Birdhouse, were believed to be related, he said not so far – there are no “pattern” crimes being investigated in the Fauntleroy area right now.

FALL FESTIVAL: This year’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 20, is taking shape. So far The School Of Rock is one of the musical groups scheduled, plus the bunny petting zoo is returning, and they’ve booked a magician who also does balloon animals. The Fall Festival is entirely powered by donations and volunteers, and got a big boost from a fundraiser at The Birdhouse earlier in the day that raised $900.

THE GREAT PUMPKIN HUNT: FCA is presenting it 1-3 pm on Sunday, October 27, and needs volunteers to help hide pumpkins. If you can help, contact Candace Blue at blueyvette47@gmail.com.

FERRIES: President Mike Dey recapped the most-recent Community Advisory Group meeting for the ferry-dock replacement (WSB coverage here); also note, Washington State Ferries has two systemwide online community meetings next week.

NEXT MEETING: FCA’s board meets second Tuesdays, 6 pm, most months, but rescheduled this one so people could watch the presidential debate. Next month’s meeting will be October 8.