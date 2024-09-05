VIDEO: Fauntleroy ferry-dock advisory group gets long-awaited report on ticketing alternatives

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The state’s automated tolling system Good To Go! might be a payment option for the future Fauntleroy ferry dock replacement, but it’s not worth relying on entirely, or worth giving a dedicated tollbooth.

That’s a key result from Washington State Ferries‘ long-anticipated study of how Good To Go! and advance ticketing might factor into the dock rebuild. The presentation was made at last week’s online meeting of the Community Advisory Group for the project – here’s the draft report provided to committee members. Below, WSF video of the meeting, followed by our summary:

First, for context, here’s where the project planning stands: WSF is continuing to screen nine alternatives for size/configuration of the new dock, all with footprints bigger than the current dock. WSF is expecting to zero in on a preferred alternative by the end of this year. Construction is currently expected in the 2027-2029 biennium.

The advisory-group members had long been asking for information on how alternate payment methods, both Good To Go! and advance ticketing, would affect performance of the new dock, and shape its design and operation expectations. GTG is not currently used by WSF; advance ticketing, Wave 2 Go, is, and they estimate 50% to 60% of Triangle Route (Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth) riders use that.

The briefing was led by Matt Ringstad, a consultant whose firm, Jacobs, did the study. They looked at factors including how “dwell time” and “queue time” would be affected, how much implementation would cost, and the “customer experience.”

Most options deploying Good To Go!, the study said, would both raise fares and raise the cost of the project.

So they settled on two recommendations, both tied to dock-size alternatives that are the closest to – but still larger than – the current dock:

The presentation was relatively short, and they moved to Q&A with advisory-group members after a little more than half an hour. Good To Go! was only studied because group members asked for that, pointed out Judy Pickens of Fauntleroy, wondering “would we be in a better place” if it had been considered from the start. WSF’s Hadley Rodero countered that the process is still in an early stage and they couldn’t have considered it any earlier.

Pickens also noted that the Legislature was involved five years ago with a study that had recommendations for improving queueing, but those weren’t brought in; Rodero said Fauntleroy and Vashon advocates have made recommendations outside this study (likely a reference to this open letter from a month ago).

Justin Hirsch of Vashon Island said he felt vindicated by the study’s conclusion that Good To Go! reliance would result in sizable fare increases. He and other frequent users were interested in how Good To Go! could be configured to allow for multi-ride discounts; Ringstad said they’re working on that. What about peak-time pricing? That’s in the study, he said.

Vashon Island’s Gary English wondered how technology advances in the years ahead would, and/or could, factor into the plan. Ringstad said that has to be considered, especially considering the rapid advances in AI; they’re looking, for example, at technology that could count the people in a vehicle “and distinguish between you, the baby, the dog.”

Ringstad was asked what happens “if Good To Go! crashes.” He said the information would be collected in a way that, when everything’s fixed, the system will catch up.

So the two recommendations shown above are now part of what’s being screened as they move toward choosing an alternative.

INTERSECTION UPDATE: The meeting also included a quick update on planning for changes at the Fauntleroy Way intersection through which traffic passes to/from the ferries.

The intersection improvements – previously detailed here – will be built before the dock, starting in about a year, but you’ll see some preliminary work much sooner, including surveying and geotechnical work.

HOUSE ON THE BEACH: Attendees also got an update on WSF’s plan to buy the beach house on the north side of Cove Park, to use as a project office. They met with its current tenants last moth to discuss “relocation options.” They’re also planning on an environmental assessment in advance of the appraisal. What are WSF’s intentions for the house after the new dock is built? asked Pickens. WSF’s Dave Sowers said they saw multiple possibilities such as office space and crew meeting rooms. Or, it could be declared surplus. Pickens said, “Can you assure the Fauntleroy community that it won’t become a parking lot?” Sowers replied, “I can’t guarantee anything” – in the sense that he can’t speak for his successor(s) at WSF decades down the line – “but there’s no intent for a parking lot.”

WHAT’S NEXT: Here’s what the group’s discussed so far and what lies ahead:

Rodero told the CAG that the next meeting likely will be in early October. When it’s set, you’ll find the date, time, and Zoom link here.