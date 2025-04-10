BIZNOTE: New place to get creative – Potterings opens May 1

After leading classes elsewhere to help more people discover the joy of making pottery, West Seattle artist/entrepreneur Lora Radford is opening a studio, offering memberships and workshops/classes. Potterings will be at ActivSpace (3400 Harbor Avenue SW, #132), and Lora describes it as “a new creative space for beginners,” elaborating in the grand-opening announcement:

Potterings is the perfect place for you if you’ve ever wanted to try pottery but didn’t know where to start! Whether you’ve never touched clay or are looking for a fun, hands-on experience, our studio is designed to be welcoming, stress-free, and full of creative possibilities. We officially open on May 1, 2025, and we’re celebrating with a Grand Opening on May 2 & 3 — featuring free mini try-it workshops, chances to win a free workshop, add your creative touch to the Potterings ceramic sign, and free bubble glazing (you’ve got to try it to believe it!)

Friday, May 2, 6-8 pm – Open House with snacks and refreshments. Chance to win a free workshop! Learn about the Potterings membership.

Saturday, May 3, 12-5 pm – Free mini workshops including trinket dish, coat hook, plant holder, bubble glazing, chance to win a free workshop. Learn about the Potterings membership.

Both days, you’ll have a chance to add your creative touch to the community-created Potterings sign that will be displayed in the studio!