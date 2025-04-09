PREVIEW: Three don’t-miss things about tomorrow night’s West Seattle Art Walk

Whatever the weather, tomorrow night brings April’s West Seattle Art Walk – always the second Thursday of the month – and here are three don’t-miss things:

STUDENT ART ON ALKI: Beach businesses are jumping back into the Art Walk in a big way! As summarized by the Alki Community Council, here’s the plan for 5-8 pm Thursday:

Come out and enjoy the West Seattle Art Walk with a special Alki twist! Don’t miss the debut of Alki Elementary 5th-grade masterpieces, proudly displayed at: West Seattle Arcade

Gary’s Place

Alki Hair Design

Log House Museum

Blue Moon Burgers

ART WALK POSTER ARTIST RECEPTION: Every quarter, new art is featured on the official West Seattle Art Walk poster, and there’s a reception for the artist at one of the participating venues – this quarter’s poster artist – see her work above – is Bev Hill, who will be showing at NOR Design and Construction (5953 California Ave SW, Suite 100), 5-8 pm.

FOOD AND DRINK: As Art Walk director Molly Ryan points out, many Art Walk stops “serve snacks and drinks during Art Walk, which makes it an EXCELLENT activity for the whole family in addition to a date night idea!” You also can stop into the restaurants and bars that are officially participating by offering specials to Art Walk visitors – see the list above (and junction-by-junction here).

Preview more of what’s happening tomorrow night – venues, artists, reception hours – by scrolling through this update on the Art Walk website!