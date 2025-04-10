Remembering Richard ‘Rick’ Cocker, 1952-2025

Family and friends are remembering Rick Cocker, and sharing this with his community:

Richard “Rick” LeRoy Cocker, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and respected public-relations professional, passed away peacefully at home in West Seattle on April 3, 2025, at the age of 72.

Rick was born in Elgin, Illinois, to Myron and Marge Cocker, both of whom preceded him in death. He was raised in the Pacific Northwest and graduated from the University of Washington.

Rick’s career reflected both his sharp intellect and his steady, thoughtful nature. In high school, he spent summers in North Bend working on a forest fire crew for the Department of Natural Resources. During college, he worked as a copy aide at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. After graduation, he took a reporting job at the Bellingham Herald. In 1977, Rick and his wife Pam embarked on one of their greatest adventures — moving to Washington, D.C., where Rick briefly worked for Congressman Lloyd Meeds and later served as Press Secretary to Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson.

Following Senator Jackson’s passing, Rick and Pam returned to Seattle, where he led communications for the Port of Seattle. He later founded his own public-relations firm, The Cocker Company, which became Cocker Fennessy when he partnered with Anne Fennessy. Over the years, Rick took pride in representing a wide range of clients and industries — from aviation and maritime to education, Native American tribes, and all levels of government. He believed deeply in the power of clear, ethical communication and in doing work that made a difference.

Rick was also a strong advocate for supporting women in the workplace, a value rooted in admiration for his mother, Marge Cocker — one of the first female pilots in the Pacific Northwest and a former editor of Pacific Northwest Magazine at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Her trailblazing example shaped Rick’s deep respect for women’s leadership and voices throughout his life and career.

Rick married the love of his life, Pamela (Pam) Palmer, on June 23, 1973. They were married for over 50 years and built a beautiful life together. Rick is survived by Pam; their daughters, Sarah (Adam) Sherman and Claire (Matthew) O’Connell; and seven beloved grandchildren: Jane Sherman, Mae Sherman, Theodore Sherman, Harrison O’Connell, Eleanor O’Connell, Ford O’Connell, and Ruth O’Connell.

He is also survived by siblings Scott Compton, Robin Ihli, and Debbie Ahlers, and was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Cocker.

In retirement, Rick found joy in gardening, woodworking, photography, and daily walks on his treadmill — he took his Fitbit step count seriously. More than anything, he cherished time with Pam, his children, and his grandchildren. Rick was known for his kindness, calm presence, and quiet devotion. He lived by the words: “Always take the high road — it’s far less traveled.”

The family will celebrate Rick’s life privately.