HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! West Seattle Runner turns 15 – you’re invited to special demo runs and more

(WSB photo, Tim and Lori McConnell, just before store opened in April 2010)
Independent, locally owned West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), the peninsula’s only runner-focused store, is about to mark a milestone – 15 years in business! The store opened (in its original location) on April 10, 2010. They’re inviting you to special events starting this Friday – here’s the lineup, from WSR proprietors Lori and Tim McConnell, who explain, “This is a thank you for doing the last 15 years with West Seattle Runner. We are so grateful to you for your support”:
Friday 11th 6:15 pm:
–New Balance Demo Group Run. You can try out a pair of New Balance to run in at no charge. We will serve cupcakes afterwards=.
Saturday, April 12th
–Mizuno and Superfeet Group Run at 8 am. You can try out Mizuno and Superfeet on your run. We will follow up the run with donuts and chocolate milk.
– Mark Bouma, owner of Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle, will be onsite doing 1:1 assessments from 8:40 to 10:30 am.
-We will have Hawthorne Massage doing chair massage 10 am-12 noon.
Sunday the 13th
-We have a Brooks Demo Group Run at 10 am with a warm-up with Seattle Sports & Performance. We will serve beverages afterward.
–Hawthorne chair massage that day 11 am-1 pm.
Also: We will have raffle prizes drawing at the end of the weekend … Tim’s sister, Kelly, will be here for you to demo Bemer all weekend, pulsed electromagnetic field, which always restores my energy and cuts down on injury healing time, thankfully!
Additional events for Apri will include Biojunction PT injury assessments on the 14th, 4:30-6 pm; a Seattle Sports & Performance workout at the shop at 6:15 pm on the 24th; the April “birthday run” will be Tuesday, April 29, 6:15 pm, with a trip to Good Society afterward (walkers also welcome); and the month concludes with Sound PT visiting 6-7 pm April 30 for individual injury assessments. Haven’t been to West Seattle Runner? The shop is across from the west side of Hiawatha, 2743 California SW.
