The Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) continues its comeback. West Seattle/Fauntleroy branch executive Cleveland King just sent word that it’s expanding hours starting Friday, September 6 – until then, the Fauntleroy hours are 9 am-noon and 4 pm-7 pm Mondays-Thursdays, and the new Fauntleroy hours will be 8 am-noon and 4 pm-8 pm Mondays-Thursdays. (The Fauntleroy Y is co-housed with Fauntleroy Church at 9140 California SW.)