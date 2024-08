Wildwood Market in Fauntleroy was hit by a burglary early this morning – and in the process, its gas meter was damaged. That led to an SFD callout just before 7 am. Firefighters shut the gas off fairly quickly. Store staff told us the burglars stole items including the safe. We’re still working to get other details from police and store ownership, but Wildwood was open for business as usual when we went by at mid-morning.