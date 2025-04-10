FRIDAY PREVIEW: Waiting till last minute to decide about Rock Walk?

Friday’s the night that you can sip, stroll, and help the West Seattle Junction Association raise money to raise the bar on West Seattle Summer Fest music. And the weather looks fairly promising for the first-ever Rock Walk, described by WSJA as “a night of different tastes from wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries – with all proceeds supporting live music at Summer Fest.” If you didn’t already buy tickets, online sales are closed BUT WSJA tells us you can still get in on it – buy your ticket at one of the check-in locations:

Jet City Labs – 4547 California Ave SW

John L. Scott Realty – 4445 California Ave SW

Rock Walk (and last-minute in-person ticketing) starts at 5 pm Friday. (Summer Fest is just three months away, BTW, July 11-13!).