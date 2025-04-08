BIZNOTE: New name, owner for what was Fleurt in the West Seattle Junction

(Images courtesy Fleurt/Willow)

Big announcement from the shop at 4536 California SW in The Junction – a new name and new owner (who customers will already know well)

Hi friends,

We have some exciting news to bring to the neighborhood!

In 2010, Fleurt was founded in the heart of the West Seattle Junction as a small flower shop. Over the years, it grew into something more — a cozy, curated space filled with plants, home goods, accessories, and heartfelt community connections.

As we celebrate 15 wonderful years, we’re thrilled to share that Fleurt is now becoming Willow. While the name is changing, the spirit remains the same. We’re still a family-run business, and now, Keonii – daughter of original owner Sam — will be taking the reins as owner, continuing to lead day-to-day operations with the same love and care you’ve come to know.

At Willow, you’ll still find your favorite brands, along with fresh new finds in jewelry, accessories, clothing, wellness, plants, and home decor.

Join us to toast this exciting new adventure on Saturday, May 3rd from 5-8 PM — we’ll have bubbles, snacks, and lots of love to go around.

Thank you, West Seattle, for 15 amazing years of support. We’re so grateful, and we can’t wait to continue growing with you in this beautiful little corner of the world we all call home.