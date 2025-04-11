TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Pre-spring-break Friday

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, April 11, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Your Friday forecast has a slight chance of morning rain, then sunshine this afternoon, mid-50s high. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:27 am and 7:54 pm. (Wednesday brings the first 8+ pm sunset!)

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle servicen; spring/summer schedule, with later-in-the-evening sailings two nights a week, starts Saturday (April 12).

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Salish is serving as the “bonus boat”.

ROAD WORK

-The Admiral Way Bridge’s outside lane on the eastbound/southbound side remains closed.

-The daily SW 100th closure in White Center, 15th to 16th, has been extended through the 18th, according to King County Roads. (Thanks to Gill for the heads-up.)

BUSY AT THE BEACH

–UW beach volleyball hosts a tournament at Alki today and tomorrow. Play starts at 11 am.

SPRING BREAK

–Seattle Public Schools are out on spring break next week.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

