WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Principal sends families note saying ‘ICE vehicle was seen’ in district-owned lot nearby

Earlier today, a parent asked us about a secondhand report of an ICE sighting at or near Denny International Middle School today. We were unable to confirm it, and didn’t hear any other reports, but families have since received this note from Denny principal Mary Ingraham:

It was brought to our attention that a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle was seen in the Southwest Athletic Center parking lot today.

The recent announcement regarding the removal of protected areas from immigration enforcement and the possibility of ICE entering schools to deport students is deeply troubling to our district and community.

Our school and the SPS Safety and Security team responded immediately and effectively, and our school remains entirely safe. We also followed district procedures regarding immigration. Because our 8th grade students were outdoors on the field during lunch, we brought them inside early.

Please know at no point were our students or staff at any risk. We acted proactively to ensure safety. It is confirmed that the vehicle has left the area.

I spoke directly with 8th grade students because we believe in being transparent in our leadership and with our students. I explained to them that their safety is our priority, and we acted out of an abundance of caution.

As a reminder, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) remains steadfast in our commitment to providing safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environments for every student, regardless of race, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

We are deeply committed to the well-being of every student, family, and person in our care. Thank you for trusting us to look after your children each day.

Warmly,

Principal Mary Ingraham

Denny International Middle School