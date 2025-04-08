YOU CAN HELP: April showers bring May flowers – in fundraising bouquets!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Some flowers are blooming and more are on the way! Here’s word of a citywide flower fundraiser for PTA/PTSA equity funds including West Seattle – and if you participate, there are pickup dates/places in West Seattle:

The SESEC (Southeast Seattle Education Coalition) Mother’s Day Flower Sale is open until May 2nd. Our West Seattle pickup locations are Gatewood Elementary, May 10th, from 10 am-12 pm, and Alki Elementary @ Schmitz Park from 1 pm-3 pm

This is the only fundraiser to do as a whole city, to support all 3 public school equity funds.

HOW IT WORKS

This year’s flower sale features an updated giving model.

By choosing one of the three Equity Funds that comprise 46 member schools, $20 of your checkout total will be donated.

The donation will be divided in half, with one portion going directly to the selected Equity Fund and the other portion being added to a Title 1 pool.

SESEC will then redistribute the pooled funds among the Equity Funds based on their Title 1 school count. The three Equity Funds will subsequently allocate their distributions to their member schools according to their own unique equity models.

FLOWERS

We’re pleased to announce that our commitment to supporting farmers with living wages remains strong. $30 per bouquet goes to the farmers. Friendly Johnson-Vang, the founder of this flower sale initiative launched in 2020, has partnered with the PNW BIPOC Farmland Trust, an organization led by BIPOC farmers to hold farmland and support services for BIPOC farmers. The remaining $10 from each bouquet sale will cover administrative costs associated with running the flower sale.

THREE EQUITY FUNDS

CANSSPA: Central and North Seattle Schools PTA Alliance has16 member schools, 50% Title 1: Adams, Bailey Gatzert, James Baldwin, John Rogers, Leschi, Licton Springs K-8, Lowell, Loyal Heights, McDonald, Olympic Hills, Sacajawea, Salmon Bay K-8, Stevens, Viewlands, Wedgwood, West Woodland.

SESSFA: SE Seattle Schools Fundraising Alliance has 17 member schools, 94% Title 1: Aki Kurose MS, Beacon Hill, Dearborn Park, Dunlap, Emerson, Graham Hill, Hawthorne, Kimball, John Muir, Maple, Mercer MS, MLK Jr, Orca K-8, Rainier View, Rising Star, South Shore K-8, Wing Luke.

WSPSEF: West Seattle Public School Equity Fund has 13 member schools, 38% Title 1: Alki, Arbor Heights, Concord, Gatewood, Genesee Hill, Highland Park, Lafayette, Pathfinder K-8, Roxhill, Sanislo, West Seattle, Louisa Boren STEM K-8, Fairmount Park.

Here is the website to order flowers – again, May 2 is the ordering deadline, May 10 (the day before Mother’s Day) is the pickup date.