YOU CAN HELP: Puget Park weekend work party

(File photo – trail in Puget Park)
If your Saturday isn’t all booked up … volunteer slots remain for a work party at Puget Park, 9 am-noon tomorrow (Saturday, April 12). From the invitation:
Excited to host you all at Puget Park for a little park volunteer fun. Appreciate you all coming out. We will be re-constructing a bit of trail and removing some invasive blackberries. All ages OK.
What to Bring
Gloves, water, snack & proper attire (may get muddy). I have gloves if needed and plenty of tools. Also please note there is no bathroom on site.
Where to Meet
19th Ave SW & SW Dawson
If you can go, please register here ASAP!
