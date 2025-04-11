YOU CAN HELP: Puget Park weekend work party

(File photo – trail in Puget Park)

If your Saturday isn’t all booked up … volunteer slots remain for a work party at Puget Park, 9 am-noon tomorrow (Saturday, April 12). From the invitation:

Excited to host you all at Puget Park for a little park volunteer fun. Appreciate you all coming out. We will be re-constructing a bit of trail and removing some invasive blackberries. All ages OK.

What to Bring

Gloves, water, snack & proper attire (may get muddy). I have gloves if needed and plenty of tools. Also please note there is no bathroom on site.

Where to Meet

19th Ave SW & SW Dawson