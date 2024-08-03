WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Birdhouse burglary

Another business burglary this morning: The Birdhouse on SW Henderson west of 35th in Upper Fauntleroy tells us their coffee shop was broken into around 3:10 am today. The images are from their security camera.

(updated) Amber at The Birdhouse says, “He got away with ice cream and our kitchen speaker 🙄 I think he got scared when he saw all the cameras. He messed with them and then took off on the bike. The police got a partial print from one of the cameras he touched so we are just hoping something will come of it.”

If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 24-215780.