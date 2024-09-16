Low bridge still closed to drivers, and other traffic, transit, road work, weather info for Monday

6:00 AM: We start with a reminder that the West Seattle low bridge remains closed to drivers (but open to people on bikes or on foot):

To recap, the gate and barrier at the edge of the east half of the low bridge were “severely damaged,” as SDOT describes it, when a suspected DUI driver hit them at high speed Saturday evening (here’s our coverage of the crash). The low bridge has been closed to drivers ever since; the bike/foot path opened Sunday evening, but SDOT says the rest of the repairs will take at least a “few days.” (Read that update, with an important message for bike/foot path users, here.)

This morning’s other notes:

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro buses today – First weekday since the twice-yearly service change on Saturday – West Seattle-area routes with changes are 60, 125, 131, and 132.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route. The “unscheduled third boat” is back.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Sunny today, high in the upper 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:48 am, while sunset will be at 7:18 pm. (The fall equinox is next Sunday!)

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT, AND OTHER ROAD WORK OF NOTE

*We’ll find out today what’s next for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project.

Other projects:

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive gas-line work continues.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east (this camera has been malfunctioning lately):

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!