BIZNOTE: Alki Café closed after eviction notice posted

Thanks for the tips. The handwritten sign on the front door of Alki Café (2726 Alki SW) says “SORRY-CLOSED,” next to an eviction notice posted by the King County Sheriff’s Office this morning. These types of notices are usually posted following court action in an eviction case, technically known as “unlawful detainer,” so we looked up the case. It goes back 10 months; documents say the building owners, Alki Shores, wanted to end the restaurant’s tenancy in February. No specific amount of potentially owed money listed, other than to say the café’s base rent was $7,422 plus $1,337 in “other recurring charges.” In their response filed in June, the restaurant owners – who documents identify as Alki Beach Restaurant Café and NRBM LLC – said they had been dealing with alleged electrical and plumbing issues causing “periodic closures” plus improper electrical metering that they said had likely caused them to be overpaying for that utility. They estimated the alleged issues had cost them about $80,000. The case kept making its way through the system, according to documents, until an order following a six-minute hearing on November 21st, saying the restaurant owner’s allegations were not an excuse for the “failure to vacate” and ordering the eviction. We’re seeking comment from both the building owner and the restaurant owner.