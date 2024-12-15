WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Toy swap success!

The photos were sent by Lindsey Pearsall, an organizer of the Holiday Toy Swap that brought families to Fauntleroy Schoolhouse/Hall at Fauntleroy on Saturday. She reports the first-time event was a success:

We had great participation at the Kids’ Holiday Swap Shop at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. We intend to make this a regular event, potentially quarterly, going forward. People have expressed appreciation for being able to offload things. They want to shop for things without spending money, being able to reuse amongst the community. We’ve had a few people come by who really needed items and weren’t going to be able to provide for their family otherwise, so that was really meaningful.

Here’s some photos in case you’re looking for content for the blog. Thanks for all your support!

Lindsey Pearsall