5:03 PM: Thanks for the tips! Radar shows that helicopter looping off Alki Point is U.S. Coast Guard. District 13 Public Affairs tells us it’s in a holding pattern waiting to fly over Lumen Field, where the Seahawks are about to play Green Bay.

5:19 PM: Tracker (screenshot above is from Flightradar24.com) shows the helicopter, from Port Angeles, is making that flyover right now.