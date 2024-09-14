West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

57℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rescue response for crash on West Seattle low bridge

September 14, 2024 7:14 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

7:14 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the scene of a crash on the low bridge. Two people are reported hurt, and the bridge is blocked. Complicating matters, the bridge is currently in the “open” position, and the crash happened on the westbound side, which is the only direction from which emergency crews can access the scene.

7:18 PM: Dispatch has told responders that the driver, who’s being extricated, apparently “ran into the bridge as it was opening.” SDOT is sending a crew to check on whether that’s damaged the bridge. A passenger is already out of the car and is reported to be less seriously hurt.

7:28 PM: The low bridge “is probably going to be closed for quite some time,” police just told dispatch. Note that since the bridge is in the “open” position, it’s closed to bicyclists and pedestrians as well as to drivers.

7:35 PM: Police have also told dispatch they’ve arrested the driver for investigation of DUI; he’s reported to be in his 30s and will be taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

8:12 PM: With SFD’s departure, the traffic camera shows the crashed car (note its top is missing because firefighters cut it off to get the driver out):

A tow truck arrived just a moment after we took that screenshot.

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Rescue response for crash on West Seattle low bridge"

  • aRF September 14, 2024 (7:37 pm)
    Reply

    Just to clarify, it sounds like they ran into the section of bridge that pivots. Is that correct? 

    • WSB September 14, 2024 (8:25 pm)
      Reply

      The “pivoting” was reported to be happening at the time of the crash, but I don’t know for sure – it was originally dispatched as a collision into the “barrier” – whether they hit the blocking arm or the bridge itself. The second screenshot I just added shows the car but I still can’t quite tell.

  • Good job impatient driver September 14, 2024 (8:13 pm)
    Reply

    People are really so selfish and self absorbed that they donâ€™t care what they disrupt for others. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.