TRAFFIC ALERT: Rescue response for crash on West Seattle low bridge

7:14 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the scene of a crash on the low bridge. Two people are reported hurt, and the bridge is blocked. Complicating matters, the bridge is currently in the “open” position, and the crash happened on the westbound side, which is the only direction from which emergency crews can access the scene.

7:18 PM: Dispatch has told responders that the driver, who’s being extricated, apparently “ran into the bridge as it was opening.” SDOT is sending a crew to check on whether that’s damaged the bridge. A passenger is already out of the car and is reported to be less seriously hurt.

7:28 PM: The low bridge “is probably going to be closed for quite some time,” police just told dispatch. Note that since the bridge is in the “open” position, it’s closed to bicyclists and pedestrians as well as to drivers.

7:35 PM: Police have also told dispatch they’ve arrested the driver for investigation of DUI; he’s reported to be in his 30s and will be taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

8:12 PM: With SFD’s departure, the traffic camera shows the crashed car (note its top is missing because firefighters cut it off to get the driver out):

A tow truck arrived just a moment after we took that screenshot.