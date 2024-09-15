TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge ‘unlikely’ to reopen today

(SDOT camera screenshot, 1:50 pm)

As we previously reported here, the West Seattle low bridge (aka Spokane Street Swing Bridge) has been closed to surface traffic – bicyclists and pedestrians as well as drivers – since a crash last night damaged one of its cross-bridge barriers. We’ve been asking SDOT for an update, and just received this from spokesperson Maribel Cruz:

Our crews have been on site since last night, working diligently to secure the area. Currently, the barrier remains down, and both our mechanical and electrical teams are conducting a comprehensive assessment of the damage. Early findings indicate damage to both the barrier and the mechanical housing, making it unlikely that the bridge will reopen today. Weâ€™re actively coordinating next steps and will share updates as soon as more information becomes available.

The driver smashed his car into the barrier as the bridge was opening for marine traffic just after 7 pm last night. He and a passenger were both taken to Harborview Medical Center; he was also reported by police as under arrest for investigation of DUI. We’ll update this story when we get more info from SDOT.