TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Cheery display, day or night

December 15, 2024 4:55 pm
0 COMMENTS
 Holidays | West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

Thanks to an anonymous tipster for sending these photos for our nightly spotlights – taken by day, but the display is surely cheery at night too:

Walking past this super nice neighbor’s merry and bright display (7900 block 5th SW) inspired me to go home and get warm, sipping cocoa stirred with a candy cane! Thank you.

Christmas is 10 days away, so we have 10 more spotlights, and they’re not all booked up yet, so if you’ve seen – or if you have – a bright and/or unique display, please send info, with or without photos! westseattleblog@gmail.com or text our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thank you!

