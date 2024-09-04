Learn about volunteering, Ukraine relief, airport studies, more on our West Seattle Wednesday event list

(Foggy morning on the bay – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview the hours, days, and weeks ahead!):

TODDLER READING TIME AT THE BOOKSTORE: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SOUTHWEST POOL OPEN: In case you missed our update on Tuesday, the pool has reopened after its two-week repair/maintenance closure. You can see its schedule here. (2801 SW Thistle)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

LEARN ABOUT VOLUNTEERING FOR SWSHS: 4-6 pm, open house at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) for people interested in volunteering with the Southwest Seattle Historical Society.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

LEARN ABOUT UKRAINE RELIEF: The guest speaker at tonight’s Kiwanis Club of West Seattle meeting will be returning to Ukraine soon to help with relief efforts. Hear tonight at 6 what it’s really like there. Dinner meeting at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), non-members welcome too.

BOEING FIELD NOISE STUDY OPEN HOUSE: Not in West Seattle but relevant – 6-7:30 pm, learn about future plans and studies related to the airport just over the ridge – details in our calendar listing. (KCIA Flight Service Station, 6526 Ellis Ave. S.)

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

ALSO AT WSR – GOT FIT INFO NIGHT: 6:30 pm at the store, come learn about the free training program Got Fit West Seattle – “free intermediate half marathon group training program for runners … for those who have run a half marathon before.” Got Fit starts this Saturday, so be there tonight to find out more.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places where you play tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA IN THE PARK: Two West Seattle teachers lead this outdoor-yoga event at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 6:30 pm – follow the link for ticket info.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two options! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo at 7:30 pm Wednesdays, hosted by Mingo Maniac.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

