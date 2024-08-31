WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Coyote reports, with photos and video

From a texter tonight:

We just saw a coyote in our neighborhood on 38th & Genesee – wanted to alert local pet owners!

That reminded us we were overdue to publish the others received since our previous compilation almost two weeks ago. Molly saw this one in Upper Fauntleroy earlier this week:

Spotted this one on 38th at about 9:15 pm. It then went down to Henderson and trotted west. Did not seem afraid of us—stood and watched us awhile until we shouted at it to shoo it away. Never seen one so bold!

That’s one recommendation of experts – try to “haze” them, by shouting, waving, etc., to try to encourage them to keep their distance. The same night, and almost the same time, as Molly’s sighting, Coleman saw a coyote in Sunrise Heights:

We just spotted a coyote 9:00 pm standing in front of our house on 32nd and Holden. Heading North toward Walt Hundley Playfield. Beautiful to see.

Several days before those, a texter sent this report and photo from the neighborhood near Gatewood Elementary:

Coyote sighting on Woodside at Myrtle. I saw [a previous] Woodside sighting in The Blog, so I was excited to see this one in person.

Last but not least, Kate shared this early-morning sighting of an apparent coyote family, near the Longfellow Creek Trail:

Now, our standard side note: We report coyote sightings in the spirit of awareness, not alarm – our chances of uneventful coexistence improve if you avoid providing food (from unattended pets to unsecured garbage). Here’s more of what you should know about coyotes.