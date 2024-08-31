West Seattle, Washington

31 Saturday

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Coyote reports, with photos and video

August 31, 2024 10:14 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Coyotes | West Seattle news | Wildlife

From a texter tonight:

We just saw a coyote in our neighborhood on 38th & Genesee – wanted to alert local pet owners!

That reminded us we were overdue to publish the others received since our previous compilation almost two weeks ago. Molly saw this one in Upper Fauntleroy earlier this week:

Spotted this one on 38th at about 9:15 pm. It then went down to Henderson and trotted west. Did not seem afraid of us—stood and watched us awhile until we shouted at it to shoo it away. Never seen one so bold!

That’s one recommendation of experts – try to “haze” them, by shouting, waving, etc., to try to encourage them to keep their distance. The same night, and almost the same time, as Molly’s sighting, Coleman saw a coyote in Sunrise Heights:

We just spotted a coyote 9:00 pm standing in front of our house on 32nd and Holden. Heading North toward Walt Hundley Playfield. Beautiful to see.

Several days before those, a texter sent this report and photo from the neighborhood near Gatewood Elementary:

Coyote sighting on Woodside at Myrtle. I saw [a previous] Woodside sighting in The Blog, so I was excited to see this one in person.

Last but not least, Kate shared this early-morning sighting of an apparent coyote family, near the Longfellow Creek Trail:

Now, our standard side note: We report coyote sightings in the spirit of awareness, not alarm – our chances of uneventful coexistence improve if you avoid providing food (from unattended pets to unsecured garbage). Here’s more of what you should know about coyotes.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Coyote reports, with photos and video"

  • Flaunt-Leroy August 31, 2024 (10:42 pm)
    Reply

    Super cool! I love coming to WSB to see all these interesting urban wildlife sightings, I also look forward to a more balanced coexistence with these amazing animals.

  • Colby August 31, 2024 (10:47 pm)
    Reply

    Came across two coyotes last night near 39th and Marine View Drive in Arbor Heights. Here’s a bad picture of one of them. 

