WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Saturday low tide at Fauntleroy – photo by Tom Trulin. More bird pics later today!)

Here’s what’s happening on your late-summer Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT OPEN: Another reminder that this weekend’s planned closure was canceled because of the rain, so the bridge between 99 and 5 is fully open.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: Third weekend for the West Seattle return of the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck (WSB sponsor)! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, you can join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, the Westies meet up at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for this week’s Sunday run.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, midsummer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: Pop-up shopping experience – apparel, art, music too – behind Carmilia’s, in the alley behind the east side of the 4500 block of California SW, 10 am-3 pm. More info in our calendar listing.

SMALL BIZ POP-UP MARKET: Inside Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), 10 am-2 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.3 feet at 10:27 am.

MAKERS’ ART MARKET AT ALKI: Noon-5 pm by Alki Bathhouse, shop more than 20 local vendors’ handmade creations. (60th/Alki)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Elsewhere at Lincoln Park, you’ll find this 7-days-a-week city wading pool, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL FINALE: Also open noon-7 pm, last day of this pool’s season. (2805 SW Holden)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are at Alki Point Lighthouse today for free tours starting at 1 pm; get there by 3:45 pm for the last tour of the day. (3201 Alki SW)

SAWYER BEST ON THE MIGHTY WURLITZER: 2 pm doors, 2:30 pm show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

STAR ANNA AT EASY STREET: 7 pm in-store concert, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

GONG BATH & NATURE MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – which is still open even though remodeling continues on the restaurant in front – 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!