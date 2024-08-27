UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by driver at Fauntleroy/Rose

10:52 PM: SPD and SFD are closing Fauntleroy both ways at Rose while investigating a crash in which a man on foot was reported to have been hit by a driver on the southbound side, by Lincoln Park [map]. Avoid the area.

(Screenshot from closest SDOT traffic camera)

11:08 PM: Police say the street has reopened both ways. We haven’t heard an update on the man’s condition but will be following up with SFD.

Of note, SDOT announced earlier this year that it would restore a marked crosswalk at this intersection, something community groups had long been requesting; the previous one was removed in the mid-’00s.