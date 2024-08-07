ELECTION 2024: Primary results, day 2

Here’s our update of second-day numbers in the local/state/federal races we mentioned last night (plus one, by reader request), now that King County’s daily count (and many other counties) is in:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8 (citywide, full results here) – top two advance

Alexis Mercedes Rinck 52,762 47.00%

Tanya Woo 46,293 41.24%

Saunatina Sanchez 4,842 4.31%

Tariq Yusuf 4,442 3.96%

Saul Patu 3,532 3.15%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 1 – both advance

Emily Alvarado (D)* 21,769 85.23%

Kimberly M. Cloud (R) 3,703 14.5%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 2 – both advance

Joe Fitzgibbon (D)* 21,593 84.1%

Jolie Lansdowne (R) 4,045 15.76%

FROM STATE/FEDERAL RESULTS

GOVERNOR – top two advance

Bob Ferguson (D) 511,653 45.46%

Dave Reichert (R) 316,661 28.14%

Semi Bird (R) 106,338 9.45%

Mark Mullet (D) 66,254 5.89%

ATTORNEY GENERAL – top two advance

Pete Serrano (R) 463,891 41.88%

Nick Brown (D) 397,387 35.87%

Manka Dhingra (D) 245,655 22.18%

(Nick Brown is a West Seattle resident.)

STATE COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS – top two advance

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) 245,924 22.55%

Sue Kuehl Pederson (R) 221,787 20.33%

Dave Upthegrove (D) 218,819 20.06%

Patrick DePoe (D) 145,986 13.38%

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7 – top two advance

Pramila Jayapal (D)* 99,387 78.51%

Dan Alexander (R) 11,043 8.72%

Liz Hallock (D) 9,868 7.79%

Cliff Moon (R) 6,026 4.76%

By request …

STATE SUPREME COURT, POSITION 2 – top two advance

Sal Mungia 426,675 42.2%

Dave Larson 374,072 37%

Todd A. Bloom 169,613 16.78%

David R Shelvey 36,295 3.59%

Next King County vote count is planned tomorrow afternoon.