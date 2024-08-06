ELECTION 2024: First primary results

Voting ended at 8 pm in our state’s primary, and King County Elections has released its first and only ballot count for the night. Most of the night’s races of interest are statewide. It’s the primary, so the top two candidates in each race advance to November. First, we look at the one and only Seattle race, for the final year of what was Teresa Mosqueda‘s unexpired citywide City Council Position 8 term when she moved to the County Council; Tanya Woo was appointed to serve this year, but there had to be an election for this next year. Woo is among the five candidates on the ballot. Tonight’s count:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8 (citywide, full results here) – top two advance

Alexis Mercedes Rinck 45,914 46.60%

Tanya Woo 40,790 41.40%

Saunatina Sanchez 4,321 4.39%

Tariq Yusuf 3,971 4.03%

Saul Patu 3,173 3.22%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 1 – both advance

Emily Alvarado (D)* 18,164 84.72%

Kimberly M. Cloud (R) 3,218 15.01%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 2 – both advance

Joe Fitzgibbon (D)* 18,057 83.78%

Jolie Lansdowne (R) 3,466 16.08%

STATE/FEDERAL RESULTS (as of 8:45 pm the Secretary of State website was finally showing them properly)

GOVERNOR – top two advance

Bob Ferguson (D) 459,407 45.49%

Dave Reichert (R) 281,993 27.92%

Semi Bird (R) 94,938 9.4%

Mark Mullet (D) 58,934 5.84%

ATTORNEY GENERAL – top two advance

Pete Serrano (R) 416,064 41.85%

Nick Brown (D) 356,851 35.9%

Manka Dhingra (D) 220,485 22.18%

(Nick Brown is a West Seattle resident.)

STATE COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS – top two advance

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) 221,678 22.64%

Sue Kuehl Pederson (R) 198,343 20.26%

Dave Upthegrove (D) 194,412 19.85%

Patrick DePoe (D) 129,467 13.22%

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7 – top two advance

Pramila Jayapal (D)* 86,049 78.39%

Dan Alexander (R) 9,683 8.82%

Liz Hallock (D) 8,581 7.82%

Cliff Moon (R) 5,213 4.75%

(Rep. Jayapal is a West Seattle resident.)

We’ll be checking the statewide results for updates later, since other counties may release vote counts before the night’s out.