BIZNOTE: Mystery Made on the move too

Another West Seattle Junction shop is moving to a new, bigger location nearby. A texter sent the photo on Thursday from Mystery Made‘s front door at 4310 SW Oregon. We checked in with Mystery Made proprietor Cory Côté, who tells us via email that the new spot “around the corner” is the space recently vacated by Swan Dive:

Big News! We are moving down the block to the old Swan Dive spot, 4537 California Ave SW location (the original Easy Street) – can’t wait to show it off – and bring some buzz back to The Junction!

The space is definitely larger than the current space so we’ll be able to bring in more premium goods and continue to put our Northwest spin on retail as we roll into fall and the holidays.

Shooting to re-open up retail Sept 1st in the new location/home! Fingers crossed! But you can still order online in the meantime at www.mysterymade.com

Looking forward to doing a grand reopening party!