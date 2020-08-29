BIZNOTE: Mystery Made on the move

Three weeks ago, thanks to reader tips, we mentioned the Christian Science Reading Room in The Junction had cleared out and the space at 4310 SW Oregon was for lease. It quickly found a new tenant: “West Seattle’s only men’s boutique,” as Mystery Made describes itself, is moving from Admiral. Co-proprietor Cory Côté tells WSB, “We’re excited to bring some new life and added energy to The Junction and a slightly larger footprint with it. Allowing us more space for considered goods and styles our customers have come to appreciate over the years! Super excited to meet new friends, and get to know our new neighbors as we continue to push and support all our local retailers if we can. Our retail shop will still be maintaining our online business at www.mysterymade.com as we transition to our new home! Excited for everyone to stop by and check it out … going to be a fun spot for sure with plenty of good times ahead and even greater goods.” They hope to be in the new Junction space around mid-September, which will be almost five years after they added retail to what had been th company’s focus as a “small design agency.”