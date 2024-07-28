West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Last day for Swan Dive in The Junction

July 28, 2024 9:09 am
(Reader photo sent by Mark)

Today is closing day for Swan Dive, which opened a year and half ago at 4537 California SW in The Junction. Via email, proprietor Ali Brownrigg tells WSB:

It’s really super sad for me. I loved having a shop in the Junction but sales are just too slow and as a single mom with no other income, I don’t have the runway to wait for sales to improve. I hope that people think back on Swan Dive’s brief stint in the Junction with fondness. I know I will. I’ve met so many great people through the store and that makes me feel blessed.

Before Swan Dive moved in, the space held Virago Gallery, which left to go online-only.

  • LB July 28, 2024 (10:04 am)
    So sorry to read this! Ali and her energy was such a lovely addition to the Junction.  It always lifted my spirits to visit Swan Dive and explore the variety of creative items she carried.  Most of all, to have a chance to share conversation and connect.  This is a huge loss.  Wishing Ali well, and success in her future endeavors.  You will be missed!

