BIZNOTE: Last day for Swan Dive in The Junction

(Reader photo sent by Mark)

Today is closing day for Swan Dive, which opened a year and half ago at 4537 California SW in The Junction. Via email, proprietor Ali Brownrigg tells WSB:

It’s really super sad for me. I loved having a shop in the Junction but sales are just too slow and as a single mom with no other income, I don’t have the runway to wait for sales to improve. I hope that people think back on Swan Dive’s brief stint in the Junction with fondness. I know I will. I’ve met so many great people through the store and that makes me feel blessed.

Before Swan Dive moved in, the space held Virago Gallery, which left to go online-only.