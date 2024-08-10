BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: After the Starbucks shutdown

Starbucks is apparently wasting no time dismantling its 25-year Alki store, just hours after its permanent shutdown. Alki Community Council president Charlotte Starck just sent this photo of a crew preparing to haul away the signage. The company announced on July 16 that August 11 would be this location’s last day; then yesterday (Friday, August 9), multiple readers sent word they’d spotted a sign posted on the door saying it was closing day as of 6 pm. When contacted, Starbucks claimed the original announcement just had “a typo” with the wrong date (though the same date was provided days and even weeks later to regional media outlets) and that it was always intended to be Friday. No hint yet in permit files of a successor for the space, nor have we found a public for-lease listing yet. Meantime, the Starbucks website still shows a job opening for the now-closed location, dated 12 days after the shutdown announcement.