BIZNOTE: Starbucks closing Alki store permanently, closing Avalon store temporarily

Starbucks has a two-part announcement – main headline is that it’s closing its Alki store (2742 Alki Avenue SW), but it’s also temporarily closing its Avalon store. Here’s the announcement we received from company spokesperson Sam Jefferies:

Starbucks is adjusting the operations of two stores in the West Seattle area. We evaluate our store portfolio annually to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs. This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, and making decisions about store closure or relocation After careful consideration, we’ve determined it is best to close the store at 2742 Alki Avenue. Our last day at this location will be August 11, 2024. All Starbucks partners (employees) working at that store will have the opportunity to transfer to one of our nearby locations in Seattle. In alignment with this closure, we are happy to share that our store located at 4408 Fauntleroy Way SW will undergo a renovation and will close from July 29 until September of 2024. The store will reopen with an updated design, including the new Siren System.

ADDED: The Alki store’s been open since 1999. Its most recent renovation was nine years ago, in 2015. Its closure will leave five standalone Starbucks stores in West Seattle (Admiral, Junction, Avalon, Morgan, Westwood) as well as multiple grocery-store stands. The last standalone store Starbucks closed in West Seattle was in Jefferson Square in 2008; that one was open less than a year, and was one of hundreds of closures at that time, but the company tells us the Alki closure is the only Seattle closure they’re planning at this time … As for the beverage scene on Alki, after this closure, Ampersand will be the only coffee-focused shop in the heart of the beach, though several other places offer coffee as a sideline, and there’s a new tea shop on the way to Alki (Happy Lemon).