WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Summer Fest’s final day, Farmers’ Market move, ‘Little STP’ ride, more

We begin with the final day of West Seattle Summer Fest and its adjunct event:

(West Seattle’s most-famous marquee, photographed Saturday morning)

FINAL DAY OF WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: 10 am to 5 pm today, and 5 is when everything ends – music, shopping, dining, games – and breakdown begins. So even if you’ve already been, come back and see what you missed – maybe a sambusa and sushi burrito, washed down with light-bulb boba tea, and an elephant ear for dessert? Anyway …

Stage – No main stage on Day 3 but the West Side Stage in Junction Plaza Park has music and more – lineup here.

Meditation – Before the West Side stage music, at 10 am Maari Falsetto will lead another free meditation/gong bath session

Sidewalk Sales – Many of the year-round Junction merchants have laid it all out for you, literally – see what they’ve got!

Kids Zone – Tilden School oversees it today! Games including arcade machines, foam party – all that’s free (schedule’s here), and/or for $ (you can buy in advance), bounce on the big inflatables, SW Alaska east of 44th and in the lot behind KeyBank

Create art – Painter Stacey Sterling is again guiding a sea-theme community mural; find her in Junction Plaza Park

In the Booth – Our coverage continues today from the Info Booth and we’re joined by SPD and Seal Sitters, among others (scroll down this page to see who’s there today). See you in The Junction!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As we reminded you again last night, it’s a block north of the usual place, just for today, on California SW north of SW Oregon, same hours – 10 am to 2 pm – same amazing peak summer produce plus lots of other food and beverages.

Also today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar

LITTLE STP BIKE RIDE: It’s an alternate way to get to Summer Fest, among other things – 9:15 am, riders meet at Hamilton Viewpoint Park for the annual “Little STP” ride, from California SW and SW Seattle in North Admiral to California SW and SW Portland in Gatewood, then doubling back partway to Summer Fest. More info in our calendar listing!

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continues today – drop off nonperishable-food donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

PLUNGE INTO THE SOUND: At 9 am, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Bel Gatto (9253 45th SW) for the Sunday run.

BENEFIT JEWELRY SALE: In Georgetown but they’d love to have support from West Seattle:

Come to Georgetown for the jewelry sale of the summer from 10 am – 4 pm at 5628 Airport Way South in Seattle! Benefiting women’s shelters in Washington State, we are selling HUNDREDS of pieces of previously loved jewelry at GREAT PRICES that has been carefully refurbished by our volunteers. Earrings, necklaces, bracelets, brooches, rings, and watches! From silver and gold to vintage, high-quality costume, and bling! Feel free to bring a friend and spread the word! To find out more about WSJP and how your participation in this sale can make a difference, go to our website at womensshelterjewelryproject.org

MOON ROOM SUMMER SALE: 20 percent off again today, in the store (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor) and online at moonroomshop.com – open 11 am-5 pm today!

YOU CAN HELP: Donation drive at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds):

Alki UCC Donations Drive Sunday, July 21

11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Front Courtyard We need Kid Food! Kids are out of school and many no longer have daily meals. Needed: mac and cheese, applesauce/fruit cups, juice packets, peanut butter, tuna, canned spaghetti, hot dogs, etc. Non-perishable food basics, outdoor gear and men’s work clothes are also needed. Your donations of food, clothing and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

ROCK GARDEN DEDICATION: Happening around noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th and Myrtle, southeast corner of the intersection):

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish will be dedicating its new rock garden on 35th Avenue SW this coming Sunday, July 14, 2024 after the 11:00 a.m. mass. This project began a year ago when the OLG Life, Justice and Peace Commission wanted to ensure that everyone felt welcome at the parish. Parishioners were asked to write down in one to four words – any words – that they wish to identify themselves with. These identification words were gathered together and painted onto rocks by both parishioners and school students throughout the year. This Sunday, we will place these painted rocks into a special area in front of our parish. We are a diverse community, and each stone in this garden is a reflection of who sits in our pews, who attends our school, and who you can consider your neighbor here at OLG. All are welcome. There will also be coffee and donuts available for everyone following the rock garden dedication.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle that operates seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

OPEN HOUSE: Deeds Health, on the north end of The Junction (4141 California SW), invites you to an open house at their new clinic, noon-5 pm.

<ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS : Reminder that the historic Alki Point Lighthouse is open to the public today for free tours, 1 pm-3:45 pm, Alki Avenue SW & Point Place SW.

SOCCER: Last home match for Junction FC, vs. Ballard FC, 1 pm, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), tickets available online.

LAURE STRUBER PIANO TRIO: 2 pm doors, 2:30 pm concert at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket link in our calendar listing.

GONG BATH & NATURE MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!