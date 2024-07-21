WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2024: Report #4 – ten more sights to show you

Before the weekend’s out, we have 10 more photos from Saturday’s 90th edition of the West Seattle Grand Parade:

#1: If you watched near California/Alaska, the announcers you heard were Christa and Brian Callanan. Parade organizers presented them with an award for their volunteer service:

#2: We mentioned some first-time participants in our previews. Another sort-of first – this was Rob Saka‘s first Grand Parade as District 1 City Councilmember:

#3: Among this year’s participants were seven WSB sponsors – here’s how they rolled in the parade, from hydro to hearse:

Above, it’s just not a parade without a hydro, and STS Construction Services‘ parade entry included one. Below, Emmick Family Funeral Services had the only hearse in the parade, a classic Cadillac:

We showed you Potter Construction‘s parade preps on Friday night – here’s how the parade sponsor/participants went down the route:

Westside School had a contingent in the parade – showing what you might say was a pride of wolves:

Village Green Retirement Living-West Seattle was one of more than a few parade entries with vans or mini-buses:

Another was The Mount, which added human-powered wheels too:

We showed you some of the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA‘s marchers in our awards gallery; they had this van too!

Finally, one more pre-parade view – at the center of this photo is parade coordinator Michelle Edwards, whose volunteer work organized those 80-plus entries into the 90th West Seattle Grand Parade. This was the moment as she assessed whether it was time to give the Honor Guard the green light to start down the parade route (which is monitored all along the way, Admiral to The Junction, by volunteers including more than a dozen amateur-radio operators):

Watch thewestseattleparade.com for information on how to participate and/or be a sponsor next year!

