WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2024: See how it began

We’ve been processing photos and videos, and now it’s time to start presenting parade galleries! First – how this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade began. If you were in The Junction, you saw and heard Duwamish Tribe chair Cecile Hansen bless the parade for the first time. Our video is above. Meantime, at the start of the parade route at California/Lander, it began with the return of Seattle Police motorcycles – albeit a smaller group – for the first time in five years:

They performed simpler maneuvers than you might recall, including some circling:

Their appearance wasn’t announced in advance because even parade organizers weren’t sure they’d be able to make it until they arrived. They were followed onto the parade route by another law-enforcement group, the King County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard:

Also toward the start, this year’s Grand Marshals, the West Seattle High School baseball team, winners of this year’s state championship – and yes, they brought the trophy:

The players and coaches required so many vehicles, we recorded video too:

Also toward the start were this year’s winners of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community – explained here -local volunteers extraordinaire Bianca Thomka and Neil Duncan:

Next up – the list of award-winning entries, as decided by West Seattle Grand Parade judges!